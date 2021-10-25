Five Star Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FSBC) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 1st

Five Star Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FSBC) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 1st. Five Star Bancorp had issued 5,265,000 shares in its IPO on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $105,300,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have commented on FSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.