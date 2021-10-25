Raymond James Analysts Give Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) a C$8.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.14.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$3.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.59 and a twelve month high of C$5.16. The firm has a market cap of C$190.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

