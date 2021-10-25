Royal Bank of Canada Raises Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $53.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JAMF. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.14.

JAMF stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 38.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,882,000 after buying an additional 596,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 5,263.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 501,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at $14,614,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

