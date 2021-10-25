Baader Bank Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Metro in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.09 ($11.87).

B4B3 opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and a PE ratio of 40.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.23. Metro has a 52-week low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a 52-week high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

