JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €225.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €206.83 ($243.33).

Shares of RI stock opened at €199.45 ($234.65) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €187.34. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

