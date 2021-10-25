JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €62.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.67 ($44.31).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €31.15 ($36.65) on Thursday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.07.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

