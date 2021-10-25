B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTO. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.57.

BTO stock opened at C$5.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.36. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.62 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.