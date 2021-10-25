Equinox Gold Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.69.

Shares of EQX opened at C$9.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.46. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.53 and a 52-week high of C$16.08.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$277.95 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

