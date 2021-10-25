Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.52 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.21.

KNT stock opened at C$7.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.76. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.36.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

