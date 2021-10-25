National Bank Financial Comments on Sherritt International Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.55 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on S. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

TSE:S opened at C$0.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.70.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$31.00 million for the quarter.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

