1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Announces Earnings Results

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. 8,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

