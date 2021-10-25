Flushing Financial (FFIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345 over the last three months. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flushing Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Flushing Financial worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

