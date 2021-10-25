Methanex (MEOH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEOH opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Methanex stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

