Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $340.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 161.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

