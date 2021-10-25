Flow (FLOW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $133.85 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $13.46 or 0.00021685 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $4.13 billion and approximately $133.85 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00069943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00071071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00102066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,026.76 or 0.99964622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.37 or 0.06635699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 306,893,775 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

