Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Cap of $49.37 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $49.37 million and $6.16 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00023247 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00267419 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000986 BTC.
- ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Mithril Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling Mithril
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
