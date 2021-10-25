Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Cap of $49.37 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $49.37 million and $6.16 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00023247 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00267419 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000986 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

