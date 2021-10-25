Iconic Token Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $1,007.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00069887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00070919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00101991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,179.08 or 1.00462180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.15 or 0.06648814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021758 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

