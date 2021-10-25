LINK Price Up 27.2% This Week (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. LINK has a market capitalization of $829.03 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $138.73 or 0.00224147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LINK has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00069887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00070919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00101991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,179.08 or 1.00462180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.15 or 0.06648814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021758 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

