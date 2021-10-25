LunchMoney (LMY) Market Cap Tops $614,782.56

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $614,782.56 and $32.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00201657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00101619 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

