Vabble Market Cap Achieves $4.59 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Vabble has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Vabble has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $184,597.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vabble alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00048588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00200977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00101699 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,122,069 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VABUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vabble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vabble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.