WazirX Achieves Market Cap of $421.92 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $421.92 million and $37.15 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00070485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00071016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00102269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,930.96 or 0.99766099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.54 or 0.06621773 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00021734 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.