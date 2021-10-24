Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.40. Bruker reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $119,404,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 249,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70. Bruker has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

