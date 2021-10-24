Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $33.91. 12,076,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,540,752. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.