Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $4.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,568. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

