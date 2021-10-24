Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 17,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $144.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.53.

PBAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

