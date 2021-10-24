Nuggets Hits 24-Hour Volume of $464.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $711,026.50 and $464.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00069870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00071037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00102400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,869.37 or 1.00134199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.66 or 0.06627120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021782 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

