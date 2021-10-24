American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AXP stock traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.08. 6,026,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.26. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

