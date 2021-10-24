IOST Price Tops $0.0500 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $904.74 million and $78.39 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.91 or 0.00324067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00201036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00101511 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

