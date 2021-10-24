Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,908. Gentex has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

