Beacon Price Hits $0.63 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001026 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,319.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00032906 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

