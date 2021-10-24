Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS.

NYSE:ROP traded up $5.96 on Friday, reaching $487.20. 598,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,582. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

