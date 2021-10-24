NFT Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $69,423.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00201815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00101444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

