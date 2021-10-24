Lightning Price Up 15% Over Last Week (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. Lightning has a total market cap of $58.28 million and $792,957.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00201815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00101444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

