Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%.
TMP stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.70. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.
In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 444 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.
