Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post $0.40 EPS

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,235 shares of company stock worth $25,159,269 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.0% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 190,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 3,715,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,600,128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

