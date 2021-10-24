Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $18.45 on Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $303.47 million and $10.83 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $18.45 or 0.00029823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00048520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00200557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00101544 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

