Connectome (CNTM) Market Cap Tops $122,861.24

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $122,861.24 and approximately $1.22 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00048554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00200876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00101367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Connectome

CNTM is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

