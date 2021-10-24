StakedZEN Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Million (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for about $96.91 or 0.00157386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $406.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00069468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00071033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00102716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,183.23 or 0.99361156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.10 or 0.06640672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021632 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STZENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.