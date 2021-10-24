Skycoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $435,168.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Skycoin has a market cap of $25.65 million and $435,168.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00069468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00071033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00102716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,183.23 or 0.99361156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.10 or 0.06640672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021632 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

