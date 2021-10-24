Crust Price Reaches $42.40 on Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001274 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00165160 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006276 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.99 or 0.00630086 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

