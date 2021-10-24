Brokerages Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

BGC Partners stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. 974,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 65.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,437,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 567,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 1,226.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 221,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

