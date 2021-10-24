UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0111

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $307,169.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00048497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00201791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00101729 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

