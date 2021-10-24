SafeBlast Hits Market Cap of $555,627.45 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $555,627.45 and approximately $172,495.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,035.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.55 or 0.01011795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.00282869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00245237 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00033571 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003587 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLASTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.