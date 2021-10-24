Civilization Price Tops $0.0804 on Major Exchanges (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Civilization has a market capitalization of $24.13 million and approximately $179,342.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00048497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00201791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00101729 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

