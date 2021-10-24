EventChain Price Tops $0.0200 on Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $626,203.20 and approximately $28,056.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00048497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00201791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00101729 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

