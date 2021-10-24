Tripio (TRIO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tripio has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00048497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00201791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00101729 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.