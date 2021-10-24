Brokerages Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.33 Million

Analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to announce $35.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.50 million and the lowest is $35.20 million. Zynex reported sales of $20.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $132.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.43 million to $132.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $191.82 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $204.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Zynex stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. 99,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,581. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. Zynex has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.24 million, a PE ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth $211,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zynex by 30.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zynex by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zynex by 97.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

