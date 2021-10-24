Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to announce $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the highest is $3.40 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $12.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $11,182,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. 1,978,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.21. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

