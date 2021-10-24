Analysts Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report sales of $188.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.00 million and the highest is $189.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $178.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $752.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $756.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $819.77 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $838.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of FORM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 371,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,736. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,137,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 236.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 400,979 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in FormFactor by 276.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 335,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $9,754,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

