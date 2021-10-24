Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report sales of $115.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.10 million. Freshpet reported sales of $84.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $445.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.91 million to $446.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $594.06 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $634.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

FRPT traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.13. 233,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,577. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.60 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,456 shares of company stock worth $2,350,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Freshpet by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Freshpet by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Freshpet by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Freshpet by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Freshpet by 6,641.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

